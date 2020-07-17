All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1453 Seawolf Trail North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1453 Seawolf Trail North
Last updated July 17 2020 at 5:50 PM

1453 Seawolf Trail North

1453 Seawolf Tl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1453 Seawolf Tl, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Normandy Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2055602

Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit.

Come tour this four bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1858 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher, hardwood floors, central air, and ceiling fans. With access to an attached garage. Minutes away from I-295. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.jacksonville@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. This property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Home comes in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Wood flooring,Attached 2 Car Garage,Dishwasher,Microwave,Large backyard,Fenced yard,Blinds,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1453 Seawolf Trail North have any available units?
1453 Seawolf Trail North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1453 Seawolf Trail North have?
Some of 1453 Seawolf Trail North's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1453 Seawolf Trail North currently offering any rent specials?
1453 Seawolf Trail North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1453 Seawolf Trail North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1453 Seawolf Trail North is pet friendly.
Does 1453 Seawolf Trail North offer parking?
Yes, 1453 Seawolf Trail North offers parking.
Does 1453 Seawolf Trail North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1453 Seawolf Trail North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1453 Seawolf Trail North have a pool?
No, 1453 Seawolf Trail North does not have a pool.
Does 1453 Seawolf Trail North have accessible units?
No, 1453 Seawolf Trail North does not have accessible units.
Does 1453 Seawolf Trail North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1453 Seawolf Trail North has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia