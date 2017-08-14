All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1445 East 26th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1445 East 26th Street
Last updated March 10 2020 at 3:58 PM

1445 East 26th Street

1445 East 26th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1445 East 26th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Longbranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1219540

A coveted rental property in Jacksonville! Your next home includes:

--3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom
--Plenty of natural light
--Easy access to all parts of the home
--Laundry Room located in the house
--Location on quiet, peaceful street
--Cats and Dogs are allowed

Bonus: This home is managed by Great Jones. You'll get access to a fully staffed 24/7 support line and issue request app, plus all maintenance and repairs are performed by top-rated, licensed and insured vendors (reviewed by our other residents).

Rent can be paid in cash, online, or by check.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Wood-style flooring,Carport,Carpet,Tile in wet areas,Large backyard,Plenty of Storage,Blinds,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1445 East 26th Street have any available units?
1445 East 26th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1445 East 26th Street have?
Some of 1445 East 26th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1445 East 26th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1445 East 26th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1445 East 26th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1445 East 26th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1445 East 26th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1445 East 26th Street offers parking.
Does 1445 East 26th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1445 East 26th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1445 East 26th Street have a pool?
No, 1445 East 26th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1445 East 26th Street have accessible units?
No, 1445 East 26th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1445 East 26th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1445 East 26th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia