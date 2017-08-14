1445 East 26th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1219540



A coveted rental property in Jacksonville! Your next home includes:



--3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom

--Plenty of natural light

--Easy access to all parts of the home

--Laundry Room located in the house

--Location on quiet, peaceful street

--Cats and Dogs are allowed



Bonus: This home is managed by Great Jones. You'll get access to a fully staffed 24/7 support line and issue request app, plus all maintenance and repairs are performed by top-rated, licensed and insured vendors (reviewed by our other residents).



Rent can be paid in cash, online, or by check.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.