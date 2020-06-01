All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:25 PM

1444 KENDALL DR

1444 Kendall Drive
Location

1444 Kendall Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Regency

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
Check out this newly built 3 Bedrooms/2 bath home in Mill Creek East. A chefs kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and 42 inch cabinets. The living areas feature wood-look ceramic tile, carpet in the bedrooms and recessed lighting. A glamourous master bath offers garden tub and glassed enclosed shower. The formal dining room has been converted into a home office with French doors. At the end of the day, relax on the screened lanai overlooking a fenced backyard. Mill Creek East is in a fantastic location minutes away from the Southside connector and plenty of shopping and restaurants. It is also a 15 minute drive to Downtown and the Blount Island/Dames Point area. Owner may consider 1 dog, 50 lbs or less. No cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

