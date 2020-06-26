All apartments in Jacksonville
1444 GRIFLET ROAD

1444 Griflet Road · No Longer Available
Location

1444 Griflet Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Arlington Home With a Great Price! - This is a great 3 bedroom 1 bath home with lots of storage and a extra room for an office. It offers tile floors throughout, a large partly enclosed patio off the rear of the home overlooks a large backyard. The home comes with a one car garage or work shop depending on your preference.

Application Fee $50 per adult
Realtors must show home & present a viable rental application to earn commission.
$300 non refundable pet fee with Owner Approval

(RLNE4964532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1444 GRIFLET ROAD have any available units?
1444 GRIFLET ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1444 GRIFLET ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1444 GRIFLET ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1444 GRIFLET ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1444 GRIFLET ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 1444 GRIFLET ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1444 GRIFLET ROAD offers parking.
Does 1444 GRIFLET ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1444 GRIFLET ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1444 GRIFLET ROAD have a pool?
No, 1444 GRIFLET ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1444 GRIFLET ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1444 GRIFLET ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1444 GRIFLET ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1444 GRIFLET ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1444 GRIFLET ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1444 GRIFLET ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
