This huge 4x2 home is just seconds from Baptist South. The home features a giant living room/dining room combo, separate family room with decorative fireplace off the open island kitchen. The home also has a large master with soaking tub and separate walk-in shower, separate spare bedrooms, two-car garage, fresh paint throughout. Outside has a wood fenced back yard with several citrus trees. Call today to schedule a showing! *Pets Negotiable*