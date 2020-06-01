1439 West 25th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come See Your Beautiful New Home! Available - BRAND NEW FRIDGE UPON MOVE IN



MOVE IN PROMOTION - Free 55" TV with approved application and move in by July 1, 2019. BONUS Application fees refunded for approved move in by July 1, 2019.



Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Located Just Minutes from Downtown.



Large open floor plan gives this home lots of room for entertaining and relaxing. Brand New Appliances in Kitchen, which makes it perfect for cooking delicious meals. Big Back Yard perfect for children and pets to plan. Beautiful hard wood floors through the entire home, and brand new paint.



Very quite neighborhood and easy commute to downtown.



Call today to schedule a tour of your new home! (904) 677-3100



If you would like to go ahead and apply for the home, please feel free to follow the link below to submit your rental application online. The application fee is $75.00. An agent will be in contact with you shortly after applying!



https://www.rpmsunstate.com/jacksonville-rentals



(RLNE4477610)