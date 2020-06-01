All apartments in Jacksonville
1439 West 25th Street
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:16 AM

1439 West 25th Street

1439 West 25th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1439 West 25th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Come See Your Beautiful New Home! Available - BRAND NEW FRIDGE UPON MOVE IN

MOVE IN PROMOTION - Free 55" TV with approved application and move in by July 1, 2019. BONUS Application fees refunded for approved move in by July 1, 2019.

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Located Just Minutes from Downtown.

Large open floor plan gives this home lots of room for entertaining and relaxing. Brand New Appliances in Kitchen, which makes it perfect for cooking delicious meals. Big Back Yard perfect for children and pets to plan. Beautiful hard wood floors through the entire home, and brand new paint.

Very quite neighborhood and easy commute to downtown.

Call today to schedule a tour of your new home! (904) 677-3100

If you would like to go ahead and apply for the home, please feel free to follow the link below to submit your rental application online. The application fee is $75.00. An agent will be in contact with you shortly after applying!

https://www.rpmsunstate.com/jacksonville-rentals

(RLNE4477610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1439 West 25th Street have any available units?
1439 West 25th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1439 West 25th Street have?
Some of 1439 West 25th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1439 West 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1439 West 25th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1439 West 25th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1439 West 25th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1439 West 25th Street offer parking?
No, 1439 West 25th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1439 West 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1439 West 25th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1439 West 25th Street have a pool?
No, 1439 West 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1439 West 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 1439 West 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1439 West 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1439 West 25th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
