14374 Durbin Island Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Brand new house. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. 1,638 sqft. Brand new vinyl plank flooring throughout the house. Spacious kitchen with large California Island. Designated laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups. Huge master walk in closet. Backyard view of the beautiful community pond. Located in Bartram area, easy access to major highways and new shopping plazas. House is not available until November 15, 2019. Refrigerator in picture belongs to the Landlord. Landlord will provide another refrigerator for tenant. Currently accepting applications.

Private Remarks: Refrigerator in picture belongs to the Landlord. Landlord will provide another refrigerator for tenant.