Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
14374 Durbin Island Way
Last updated December 3 2019 at 5:33 AM

14374 Durbin Island Way

14374 Durbin Island Way · No Longer Available
Location

14374 Durbin Island Way, Jacksonville, FL 32259

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Brand new house. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. 1,638 sqft. Brand new vinyl plank flooring throughout the house. Spacious kitchen with large California Island. Designated laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups. Huge master walk in closet. Backyard view of the beautiful community pond. Located in Bartram area, easy access to major highways and new shopping plazas. House is not available until November 15, 2019. Refrigerator in picture belongs to the Landlord. Landlord will provide another refrigerator for tenant. Currently accepting applications.
Private Remarks: Refrigerator in picture belongs to the Landlord. Landlord will provide another refrigerator for tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14374 Durbin Island Way have any available units?
14374 Durbin Island Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14374 Durbin Island Way have?
Some of 14374 Durbin Island Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14374 Durbin Island Way currently offering any rent specials?
14374 Durbin Island Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14374 Durbin Island Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 14374 Durbin Island Way is pet friendly.
Does 14374 Durbin Island Way offer parking?
Yes, 14374 Durbin Island Way offers parking.
Does 14374 Durbin Island Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14374 Durbin Island Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14374 Durbin Island Way have a pool?
No, 14374 Durbin Island Way does not have a pool.
Does 14374 Durbin Island Way have accessible units?
No, 14374 Durbin Island Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14374 Durbin Island Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14374 Durbin Island Way has units with dishwashers.
