1435 Florida St.

1435 Florida Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1435 Florida Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32206
East Jacksonville

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has recently been remodeled, has a new roof, paint and flooring!

Security deposit starts at $750.00 but is based on credit and rental history scores.

Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and fill out rental verification form after applying.

Additional fees apply:
Application fee - $50 per adult

Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date.

Call 407-619-5563 now to schedule a tour or view our other available properties and application at our website www.DTBPropertyManagement.com
Cute as a button 2 bedroom / 1 bath cottage. Newly updated with laminate floors, fresh paint, all new kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Fully fenced and large backyard. Washer / dryer hookup. No pets. Lawn care provided.
$775.00 per month. Available 6/15/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 Florida St. have any available units?
1435 Florida St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1435 Florida St. have?
Some of 1435 Florida St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1435 Florida St. currently offering any rent specials?
1435 Florida St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 Florida St. pet-friendly?
No, 1435 Florida St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1435 Florida St. offer parking?
No, 1435 Florida St. does not offer parking.
Does 1435 Florida St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1435 Florida St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 Florida St. have a pool?
No, 1435 Florida St. does not have a pool.
Does 1435 Florida St. have accessible units?
No, 1435 Florida St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 Florida St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1435 Florida St. does not have units with dishwashers.
