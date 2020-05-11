14320 STACEY RD

Amenities

Come live the Isle of Palms lifestyle in this 3 bedroom/2 bath house on the water with pool and water access! 8,000 lb boatlift plus floater and Jon Boat slip. Boatlift is suitable for boats 21 ft or less. Heated screened-in pool with spa. Plenty of fenced-in boat parking on side of home as well. Monthly pool and lawn services included in rent. Professional grade appliances in kitchen including 6-burner Jenn-Air gas range, double oven and spacious Frigidaire side-by-side built-in refrigerator/freezer. Drawer-style microwave and solid surface countertops. Details include wainscoting and crown molding. Wood and tile floors. Separate dining area and flex space. Attached 2 car garage with plenty of surplus parking as well.