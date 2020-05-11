All apartments in Jacksonville
14320 STACEY RD

14320 Stacey Road · No Longer Available
Location

14320 Stacey Road, Jacksonville, FL 32250
Isle of Palms

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Come live the Isle of Palms lifestyle in this 3 bedroom/2 bath house on the water with pool and water access! 8,000 lb boatlift plus floater and Jon Boat slip. Boatlift is suitable for boats 21 ft or less. Heated screened-in pool with spa. Plenty of fenced-in boat parking on side of home as well. Monthly pool and lawn services included in rent. Professional grade appliances in kitchen including 6-burner Jenn-Air gas range, double oven and spacious Frigidaire side-by-side built-in refrigerator/freezer. Drawer-style microwave and solid surface countertops. Details include wainscoting and crown molding. Wood and tile floors. Separate dining area and flex space. Attached 2 car garage with plenty of surplus parking as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14320 STACEY RD have any available units?
14320 STACEY RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14320 STACEY RD have?
Some of 14320 STACEY RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14320 STACEY RD currently offering any rent specials?
14320 STACEY RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14320 STACEY RD pet-friendly?
No, 14320 STACEY RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 14320 STACEY RD offer parking?
Yes, 14320 STACEY RD offers parking.
Does 14320 STACEY RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14320 STACEY RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14320 STACEY RD have a pool?
Yes, 14320 STACEY RD has a pool.
Does 14320 STACEY RD have accessible units?
No, 14320 STACEY RD does not have accessible units.
Does 14320 STACEY RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14320 STACEY RD has units with dishwashers.

