1431 Riverplace Blvd #3404

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub pet friendly sauna valet service yoga

Gorgeous southwest views from this 34th floor condo! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



Gorgeous southwest views from this 34th floor condo! Enjoy almost 2,500 sq. ft. of living space and a 300 sq. ft. wrap around balcony. Luxurious interiors include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. The condo features a duel master bathroom setup, with large garden tubs and a separate walk-in shower as well as dual sinks. Gorgeous tile floors cover the entry way and living room areas.

The condo has a private elevator entrance, large utility room, AMAZING VIEWS of Jacksonville from 34 floors up!



Amenities are spectacular and feature: Relaxing library, soothing fireplace, Saltwater aquarium, Convenient Business center with high-speed data and voice capability, Conference room, Outdoor terrace & retail shopping, 24-hour concierge & valet parking service, Covered and controlled access garage parking, Pool and sun deck with gardens, whirlpool spa, and outdoor bar, Complete fitness center with strength and cardiovascular equipment, Health spa and salon with yoga and Pilates studio, men's and ladies' steam and sauna rooms, massage and treatment rooms and meditation garden, Multipurpose room with kitchen, Poker room, and last but not least - Private Rooftop Club with: Panoramic skyline and river views, Outdoor sun deck, magnificent living and dining room setting with dramatic fireplace, Wet bar, Exhibition kitchen, Bottle storage lockers for your wines and liquors, and large screen TV.



Small pets are welcomed with a $400 non-refundable pet fee.



$50 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.



$50 one time leasing fee due at lease signing for condo association due from tenants.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



(RLNE4288964)