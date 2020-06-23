All apartments in Jacksonville
1431 Riverplace Blvd #3404

1431 Riverplace Blvd 3404
Location

1431 Riverplace Blvd 3404, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Southside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
valet service
yoga
Gorgeous southwest views from this 34th floor condo! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

Gorgeous southwest views from this 34th floor condo! Enjoy almost 2,500 sq. ft. of living space and a 300 sq. ft. wrap around balcony. Luxurious interiors include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. The condo features a duel master bathroom setup, with large garden tubs and a separate walk-in shower as well as dual sinks. Gorgeous tile floors cover the entry way and living room areas.
The condo has a private elevator entrance, large utility room, AMAZING VIEWS of Jacksonville from 34 floors up!

Amenities are spectacular and feature: Relaxing library, soothing fireplace, Saltwater aquarium, Convenient Business center with high-speed data and voice capability, Conference room, Outdoor terrace & retail shopping, 24-hour concierge & valet parking service, Covered and controlled access garage parking, Pool and sun deck with gardens, whirlpool spa, and outdoor bar, Complete fitness center with strength and cardiovascular equipment, Health spa and salon with yoga and Pilates studio, men's and ladies' steam and sauna rooms, massage and treatment rooms and meditation garden, Multipurpose room with kitchen, Poker room, and last but not least - Private Rooftop Club with: Panoramic skyline and river views, Outdoor sun deck, magnificent living and dining room setting with dramatic fireplace, Wet bar, Exhibition kitchen, Bottle storage lockers for your wines and liquors, and large screen TV.

Small pets are welcomed with a $400 non-refundable pet fee.

$50 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

$50 one time leasing fee due at lease signing for condo association due from tenants.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4288964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 Riverplace Blvd #3404 have any available units?
1431 Riverplace Blvd #3404 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1431 Riverplace Blvd #3404 have?
Some of 1431 Riverplace Blvd #3404's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 Riverplace Blvd #3404 currently offering any rent specials?
1431 Riverplace Blvd #3404 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 Riverplace Blvd #3404 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1431 Riverplace Blvd #3404 is pet friendly.
Does 1431 Riverplace Blvd #3404 offer parking?
Yes, 1431 Riverplace Blvd #3404 does offer parking.
Does 1431 Riverplace Blvd #3404 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1431 Riverplace Blvd #3404 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 Riverplace Blvd #3404 have a pool?
Yes, 1431 Riverplace Blvd #3404 has a pool.
Does 1431 Riverplace Blvd #3404 have accessible units?
No, 1431 Riverplace Blvd #3404 does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 Riverplace Blvd #3404 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1431 Riverplace Blvd #3404 does not have units with dishwashers.
