Jacksonville, FL
143 West 21st Street
Last updated January 26 2020 at 4:38 PM

143 West 21st Street

143 West 21st Street · No Longer Available
Location

143 West 21st Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located a couple miles north of Downtown Jacksonville. This property has been recently renovated with new roof 2019. There are three large bedrooms and two bathrooms. The kitchen is huge! There is also a large detached shed that provides a large amount of storage space. Washer and dryer connections, central AC, and more!

Features:
- Central AC
- Large Kitchen
- Wash/Dryer Connections
- Fenced backyard

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 West 21st Street have any available units?
143 West 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 143 West 21st Street have?
Some of 143 West 21st Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 West 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
143 West 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 West 21st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 143 West 21st Street is pet friendly.
Does 143 West 21st Street offer parking?
No, 143 West 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 143 West 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 West 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 West 21st Street have a pool?
No, 143 West 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 143 West 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 143 West 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 143 West 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 143 West 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.

