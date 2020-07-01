143 West 21st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located a couple miles north of Downtown Jacksonville. This property has been recently renovated with new roof 2019. There are three large bedrooms and two bathrooms. The kitchen is huge! There is also a large detached shed that provides a large amount of storage space. Washer and dryer connections, central AC, and more!



This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now

