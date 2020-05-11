All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

1425 ROYAL DORNOCH DR

1425 Royal Dornoch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1425 Royal Dornoch Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Jacksonville Farms-Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Well Maintained 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath Home in Quiet Panther Creek . This Home Features Office/ Bonus Room with French Doors . Large Kitchen with center island, Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances, Walk in Pantry, and 42 inch cabinets . Large Master Suite, Master Bath has Separate Shower, Garden tub and Double Sinks , large walk in closet. Inside laundry with Washer and Dryer included . 2 car garage . Easy access to I-10 and First Coast Highway Highways ,and Cecil airport... This property is not allowing pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 ROYAL DORNOCH DR have any available units?
1425 ROYAL DORNOCH DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1425 ROYAL DORNOCH DR have?
Some of 1425 ROYAL DORNOCH DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 ROYAL DORNOCH DR currently offering any rent specials?
1425 ROYAL DORNOCH DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 ROYAL DORNOCH DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1425 ROYAL DORNOCH DR is pet friendly.
Does 1425 ROYAL DORNOCH DR offer parking?
Yes, 1425 ROYAL DORNOCH DR offers parking.
Does 1425 ROYAL DORNOCH DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1425 ROYAL DORNOCH DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 ROYAL DORNOCH DR have a pool?
No, 1425 ROYAL DORNOCH DR does not have a pool.
Does 1425 ROYAL DORNOCH DR have accessible units?
No, 1425 ROYAL DORNOCH DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 ROYAL DORNOCH DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1425 ROYAL DORNOCH DR has units with dishwashers.
