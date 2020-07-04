All apartments in Jacksonville
1423 DUNNS LAKE DR

1423 Dunns Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1423 Dunns Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
* COMING SOON! * Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 bath home in Dunn's Creek Plantation for Rent! Freshly painted, New flooring, and large open floor plan. Fully equipped kitchen with double oven, large island, granite, and stainless steel appliances all overlooking the great room. The master suite features tray ceilings,walk-in closet, dual vanity, garden tub, and 7 head custom shower. Indoor laundry room with washer and dryer included. Save money on your water bill with a solar enhanced electric water heater. Neighborhood offers Community Pool and Play ground. Small Pets will be considered under 20lbs- 2 max. Nonrefundable pet fee: $250 per pet. Pet Rent: $15/mo per pet. Resident benefit package: $15.75/mo. Renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1423 DUNNS LAKE DR have any available units?
1423 DUNNS LAKE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1423 DUNNS LAKE DR have?
Some of 1423 DUNNS LAKE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1423 DUNNS LAKE DR currently offering any rent specials?
1423 DUNNS LAKE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 DUNNS LAKE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1423 DUNNS LAKE DR is pet friendly.
Does 1423 DUNNS LAKE DR offer parking?
Yes, 1423 DUNNS LAKE DR offers parking.
Does 1423 DUNNS LAKE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1423 DUNNS LAKE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 DUNNS LAKE DR have a pool?
Yes, 1423 DUNNS LAKE DR has a pool.
Does 1423 DUNNS LAKE DR have accessible units?
No, 1423 DUNNS LAKE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 DUNNS LAKE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1423 DUNNS LAKE DR has units with dishwashers.

