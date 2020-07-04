1423 DUNNS LAKE DR

Amenities

* COMING SOON! * Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 bath home in Dunn's Creek Plantation for Rent! Freshly painted, New flooring, and large open floor plan. Fully equipped kitchen with double oven, large island, granite, and stainless steel appliances all overlooking the great room. The master suite features tray ceilings,walk-in closet, dual vanity, garden tub, and 7 head custom shower. Indoor laundry room with washer and dryer included. Save money on your water bill with a solar enhanced electric water heater. Neighborhood offers Community Pool and Play ground. Small Pets will be considered under 20lbs- 2 max. Nonrefundable pet fee: $250 per pet. Pet Rent: $15/mo per pet. Resident benefit package: $15.75/mo. Renter's insurance required.