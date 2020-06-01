1422 WOLFE ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage pet friendly tennis court

Very typical Avondale style. This is a duplex in the front building and a garage apt in the rear building. The downstaris unit is available immediately. A true 1 bedroom but a 2nd room, closed by french doors could easily be used as a 2nd bedroom, but it has no closet. Fireplace in living area is NOT to be used, but a great piece of decor with mantle, Eat-in kitchen. Window a/c. On street parking. Has its own back deck,. Pretty front porch. Blue door on the left is the entrance. Just a half block to Park St and Orsay and South Restaurants. Only a few blocks to Boone Park tennis and playgrounds. Bike to the shops of Avondale. No dogs. Cat with a $150 pet fee. Water included in rent. Tenant pays TECO gas and JEA.