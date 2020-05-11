1419 West 33rd Street Unit 1

Amenities

air conditioning carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Coming soon to the Market 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. It is freshly painted throughout your unit and will have carpet in each room. It's central heat and air in each unit. Has a fenced in the back yard and you have a space for one car. It has a stove and fridge in the unit. We will update picture once ready with will be around the 1st of October.