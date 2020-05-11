1419 W 33rd St, Jacksonville, FL 32209 29th and Chase
Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Coming soon to the Market 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. It is freshly painted throughout your unit and will have carpet in each room. It's central heat and air in each unit. Has a fenced in the back yard and you have a space for one car. It has a stove and fridge in the unit. We will update picture once ready with will be around the 1st of October.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1419 West 33rd Street Unit 1 have any available units?
1419 West 33rd Street Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.