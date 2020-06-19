14177 MAHOGANY AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Luxury Town Home with serene lake views. First level large open living space, soaring ceilings, sliding glass doors open to screen lanai. Upgraded kitchen granite counter tops, deep stainless steel single sink, stainless steel upgraded appliances. Large walk in pantry. Separate formal dining area, as well as kitchen eating area. Second level consists of all bedrooms, high ceilings, large stair landing, master bedroom suite with tray ceiling. HUGE walk-in closet, bathroom vanity has double sinks, long cultural marble vanities, deep garden tub and man size shower. Fans in all bedrooms. Washer dryer included. Two car garage with water softener and finished storage cabinets/shelves. Near Baptist South, I-95, 9B, shopping & restaurants. You will love living here. No Pets