Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
14177 MAHOGANY AVE
Last updated May 31 2020 at 6:37 AM

14177 MAHOGANY AVE

14177 Mahogany Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14177 Mahogany Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxury Town Home with serene lake views. First level large open living space, soaring ceilings, sliding glass doors open to screen lanai. Upgraded kitchen granite counter tops, deep stainless steel single sink, stainless steel upgraded appliances. Large walk in pantry. Separate formal dining area, as well as kitchen eating area. Second level consists of all bedrooms, high ceilings, large stair landing, master bedroom suite with tray ceiling. HUGE walk-in closet, bathroom vanity has double sinks, long cultural marble vanities, deep garden tub and man size shower. Fans in all bedrooms. Washer dryer included. Two car garage with water softener and finished storage cabinets/shelves. Near Baptist South, I-95, 9B, shopping & restaurants. You will love living here. No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14177 MAHOGANY AVE have any available units?
14177 MAHOGANY AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14177 MAHOGANY AVE have?
Some of 14177 MAHOGANY AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14177 MAHOGANY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
14177 MAHOGANY AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14177 MAHOGANY AVE pet-friendly?
No, 14177 MAHOGANY AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 14177 MAHOGANY AVE offer parking?
Yes, 14177 MAHOGANY AVE offers parking.
Does 14177 MAHOGANY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14177 MAHOGANY AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14177 MAHOGANY AVE have a pool?
No, 14177 MAHOGANY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 14177 MAHOGANY AVE have accessible units?
No, 14177 MAHOGANY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14177 MAHOGANY AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14177 MAHOGANY AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
