Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage

14148 Corrine Circle Available 03/13/20 3BR 2.5BA Luxury Townhome Rental in Flagler Station - Southside, Close to 295, 95, Phillips Hwy, Screened Lanai, 2 Car Garage, Luxury, Open Concept Living. - Corrine Circle is a single family, two story home located in Jacksonville. A newer home, built in 2014, featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with 1,776 sq ft of living space, with new landscaping. Located in Flagler Station, a gated community, is conveniently located within minutes of 9B, I-295 and I-95. No matter where you work or play you are you are less than 30 minutes away. Go to the beach, St Augustine or Downtown. You choose. Experience luxury living in Flagler Station offering a Resort Style Pool, Playground, Clubhouse and areas to stroll, jog and bike.



As you walk into the home you are welcomed by an open foyer that leads into a large great room. Enjoy Open Concept Living! Sliding glass doors lead to the patio - a great place to entertain or simply enjoy a cup of coffee.



The kitchen is tastefully done with all stainless appliances (side by side refrigerator/freezer, glass top range and built in microwave), granite counter tops and more than ample cabinet storage and counter space. You will love the open airy atmosphere in the main living area. A large dining area sits next to the kitchen for convenience - plus abundant natural lighting throughout the living space. Your half bath is on the lower level.



Upstairs you will find the open loft space, with the two quest bedrooms a full bathroom and the large master suite. Upstairs you will find the open loft space, with the two quest bedrooms a full bathroom and the large master suite. The master ensuite has a separate shower. The master closet is larger than large and will give you all the space you need to store your treasures.



A full size washer and dryer come with the home and a front entry two car garage. This is a rare find!! Make your decision fast this home will not last!



Bartram Springs Elementary

Mandarin High School

Twin Lakes Acadamy Middle School



Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.



HOA Registration and fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.



Pets OK - Additional Fees apply, ask agent. No dangerous breeds. Strict two pet limit.



*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



