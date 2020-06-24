All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

14148 Corrine Circle

14148 Corrine Cir · No Longer Available
Location

14148 Corrine Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
14148 Corrine Circle Available 03/13/20 3BR 2.5BA Luxury Townhome Rental in Flagler Station - Southside, Close to 295, 95, Phillips Hwy, Screened Lanai, 2 Car Garage, Luxury, Open Concept Living. - Corrine Circle is a single family, two story home located in Jacksonville. A newer home, built in 2014, featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with 1,776 sq ft of living space, with new landscaping. Located in Flagler Station, a gated community, is conveniently located within minutes of 9B, I-295 and I-95. No matter where you work or play you are you are less than 30 minutes away. Go to the beach, St Augustine or Downtown. You choose. Experience luxury living in Flagler Station offering a Resort Style Pool, Playground, Clubhouse and areas to stroll, jog and bike.

As you walk into the home you are welcomed by an open foyer that leads into a large great room. Enjoy Open Concept Living! Sliding glass doors lead to the patio - a great place to entertain or simply enjoy a cup of coffee.

The kitchen is tastefully done with all stainless appliances (side by side refrigerator/freezer, glass top range and built in microwave), granite counter tops and more than ample cabinet storage and counter space. You will love the open airy atmosphere in the main living area. A large dining area sits next to the kitchen for convenience - plus abundant natural lighting throughout the living space. Your half bath is on the lower level.

Upstairs you will find the open loft space, with the two quest bedrooms a full bathroom and the large master suite. Upstairs you will find the open loft space, with the two quest bedrooms a full bathroom and the large master suite. The master ensuite has a separate shower. The master closet is larger than large and will give you all the space you need to store your treasures.

A full size washer and dryer come with the home and a front entry two car garage. This is a rare find!! Make your decision fast this home will not last!

Schools:
Bartram Springs Elementary
Mandarin High School
Twin Lakes Acadamy Middle School

Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.

HOA Registration and fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.

Pets OK - Additional Fees apply, ask agent. No dangerous breeds. Strict two pet limit.

Applications can be completed online and processed in the order received:
Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville

https://onpointpropertytech.appfolio.com/listings/detail/f176cf74-bcc3-4fea-be6f-f8f746a755f6
http://propertymanagementpros.com/locations/jacksonville-florida/

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!
Call 904-520-4283 X1631 to see this property.

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5400952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14148 Corrine Circle have any available units?
14148 Corrine Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14148 Corrine Circle have?
Some of 14148 Corrine Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14148 Corrine Circle currently offering any rent specials?
14148 Corrine Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14148 Corrine Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 14148 Corrine Circle is pet friendly.
Does 14148 Corrine Circle offer parking?
Yes, 14148 Corrine Circle offers parking.
Does 14148 Corrine Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14148 Corrine Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14148 Corrine Circle have a pool?
Yes, 14148 Corrine Circle has a pool.
Does 14148 Corrine Circle have accessible units?
No, 14148 Corrine Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 14148 Corrine Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 14148 Corrine Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
