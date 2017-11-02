All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 8 2019

1409 N MARKET ST

1409 North Market Street · No Longer Available
Location

1409 North Market Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
SPRINGFIELD FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT, From Downtown East Union Street, left on Pearl, right on 1st Street, left on North Main St, right on 4th Street, left on North Market. 3 BR, 1 BA, Living/Dining/Kitchen combo (R/R), CHA, hardwood floors & carpet in bedrooms. MB has 1/2 bath, hall bath w/shower/tub combo, 3rd bedroom is non conforming-no closet and could be used as an office, inside laundery, W/D hookup, lots of storage, front & rear porches, storage closet outside in back w fully fenced yard, totally updated in Historic Springfield, no smoking, NO PETS, 1 year lease, $970 sec dep. [AVLB tp] available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

