1409 N MARKET ST

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

SPRINGFIELD FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT, From Downtown East Union Street, left on Pearl, right on 1st Street, left on North Main St, right on 4th Street, left on North Market. 3 BR, 1 BA, Living/Dining/Kitchen combo (R/R), CHA, hardwood floors & carpet in bedrooms. MB has 1/2 bath, hall bath w/shower/tub combo, 3rd bedroom is non conforming-no closet and could be used as an office, inside laundery, W/D hookup, lots of storage, front & rear porches, storage closet outside in back w fully fenced yard, totally updated in Historic Springfield, no smoking, NO PETS, 1 year lease, $970 sec dep. [AVLB tp] available now