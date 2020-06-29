All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 14087 GOLDEN EAGLE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
14087 GOLDEN EAGLE DR
Last updated November 2 2019 at 6:10 AM

14087 GOLDEN EAGLE DR

14087 Golden Eagle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

14087 Golden Eagle Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32226
The Cape

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Great 4/2 stucco home in Eagles Hammock off Yellow Bluff in Oceanway off295. Nice separate dining and formal living room (carpet) the rest of the house is tile except in bedrooms. Nice split floor plan with open kitchen and nice indoor laundry room. Master bedroom has separate glass shower and garden tub.Vaulted ceilings and lots of space. Covered lanai in back and partial fencing on three sides with nice yard. Great location for downtown, naval base, 295 and schools. Please call Katrin Rabren for all showings.Immaculate kept home and easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14087 GOLDEN EAGLE DR have any available units?
14087 GOLDEN EAGLE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14087 GOLDEN EAGLE DR have?
Some of 14087 GOLDEN EAGLE DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14087 GOLDEN EAGLE DR currently offering any rent specials?
14087 GOLDEN EAGLE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14087 GOLDEN EAGLE DR pet-friendly?
No, 14087 GOLDEN EAGLE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 14087 GOLDEN EAGLE DR offer parking?
Yes, 14087 GOLDEN EAGLE DR offers parking.
Does 14087 GOLDEN EAGLE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14087 GOLDEN EAGLE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14087 GOLDEN EAGLE DR have a pool?
Yes, 14087 GOLDEN EAGLE DR has a pool.
Does 14087 GOLDEN EAGLE DR have accessible units?
No, 14087 GOLDEN EAGLE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 14087 GOLDEN EAGLE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14087 GOLDEN EAGLE DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsJacksonville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia