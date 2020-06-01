14045 WILD HAMMOCK TRL

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 4/2 now available in Eagles Hammock. Nice location on private lot.New interior paint throughout home. Formal living and dining room with upgraded light fixtures and fans. Family room open to the kitchen with stainless appliances. Pantry and laundry room with washer & dryer (as is). This home has a split floor plan with three guest rooms & one guest bath. Owner's suite features a HUGE owner's bath and his and her walk in closets. Painted in warm neutral colors. Beautifully landscaped with extended patio for BBQ's. Community pool and playground. Pets upon owner approval. Great location near William Sheffield Regional Park and New Berlin Elementary.Dining & Shopping at River City Marketplace. Available for move in July 5th.