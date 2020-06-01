14045 WILD HAMMOCK TRL

14045 Wild Hammock Trail, Jacksonville, FL 32226 The Cape
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4/2 now available in Eagles Hammock. Nice location on private lot.New interior paint throughout home. Formal living and dining room with upgraded light fixtures and fans. Family room open to the kitchen with stainless appliances. Pantry and laundry room with washer & dryer (as is). This home has a split floor plan with three guest rooms & one guest bath. Owner's suite features a HUGE owner's bath and his and her walk in closets. Painted in warm neutral colors. Beautifully landscaped with extended patio for BBQ's. Community pool and playground. Pets upon owner approval. Great location near William Sheffield Regional Park and New Berlin Elementary.Dining & Shopping at River City Marketplace. Available for move in July 5th.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
