14040 Saddlehill Court Available 02/20/19 3BR 2.5BA Luxury Townhome Rental in Flagler Station - Southside, Close to 295, 95, Phillips Hwy, Screened Lanai, 2 Car Garage, Luxury, Open Concept, Water View, Tile Flooring - This 3 BR 2.5 BA town home in Flagler Station a gated community could not be more conveniently located - within minutes of the 295, 95 and Phillips HWY. No matter where you work or play, you are only 30 minutes at the most away. Experience luxury living in this community - Resort Style Pool, Playground, Clubhouse and areas to walk, jog and bike. Enjoy the screened in Lanai with a water view with fountain, great for entertaining or just relaxing.



A Half Bath and large Pantry is just off the kitchen leading to the 2 car garage and Spacious Laundry room which includes Washer and Dryer. Neutral 18" ceramic tile throughout the first floor. A relaxing cool interior paint on the walls will invite you into each room with a calming sense of home.



Walk up the stairway which is lined with a beautiful Oak baluster and spindles along with chair railing which ends at a nice landing.The Master Bedroom can easily host a King size bed which will accent the King size Master Bathroom. The ultimate luxury master bath is complete with a large separate shower area and dual vanities. The extra large walk- in closet is every persons envy!



The relaxing soaking tub will easily wash away the stress of the day!



The 2 guest bedrooms are large enough to accommodate an entire bedroom suite and room to play!! There are large closets and an abundance of natural light with a conveniently located guest bathroom between the bedrooms.



A town home with a 2 car garage!! This is a rare find!! This one won't last so contact us today!



Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.



HOA Registration and fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.



Pets OK - Additional Fees apply, ask agent. No dangerous breeds. Strict two pet limit.



*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Renters Insurance Fee may apply



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



