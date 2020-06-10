All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 14040 Saddlehill Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
14040 Saddlehill Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14040 Saddlehill Court

14040 Shadehill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14040 Shadehill Road, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
14040 Saddlehill Court Available 02/20/19 3BR 2.5BA Luxury Townhome Rental in Flagler Station - Southside, Close to 295, 95, Phillips Hwy, Screened Lanai, 2 Car Garage, Luxury, Open Concept, Water View, Tile Flooring - This 3 BR 2.5 BA town home in Flagler Station a gated community could not be more conveniently located - within minutes of the 295, 95 and Phillips HWY. No matter where you work or play, you are only 30 minutes at the most away. Experience luxury living in this community - Resort Style Pool, Playground, Clubhouse and areas to walk, jog and bike. Enjoy the screened in Lanai with a water view with fountain, great for entertaining or just relaxing.

A Half Bath and large Pantry is just off the kitchen leading to the 2 car garage and Spacious Laundry room which includes Washer and Dryer. Neutral 18" ceramic tile throughout the first floor. A relaxing cool interior paint on the walls will invite you into each room with a calming sense of home.

Walk up the stairway which is lined with a beautiful Oak baluster and spindles along with chair railing which ends at a nice landing.The Master Bedroom can easily host a King size bed which will accent the King size Master Bathroom. The ultimate luxury master bath is complete with a large separate shower area and dual vanities. The extra large walk- in closet is every persons envy!

The relaxing soaking tub will easily wash away the stress of the day!

The 2 guest bedrooms are large enough to accommodate an entire bedroom suite and room to play!! There are large closets and an abundance of natural light with a conveniently located guest bathroom between the bedrooms.

A town home with a 2 car garage!! This is a rare find!! This one won't last so contact us today!

Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.

HOA Registration and fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.

Pets OK - Additional Fees apply, ask agent. No dangerous breeds. Strict two pet limit.

Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Renters Insurance Fee may apply

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.
http://www.JacksonvilePropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE4191028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14040 Saddlehill Court have any available units?
14040 Saddlehill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14040 Saddlehill Court have?
Some of 14040 Saddlehill Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14040 Saddlehill Court currently offering any rent specials?
14040 Saddlehill Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14040 Saddlehill Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 14040 Saddlehill Court is pet friendly.
Does 14040 Saddlehill Court offer parking?
Yes, 14040 Saddlehill Court does offer parking.
Does 14040 Saddlehill Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14040 Saddlehill Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14040 Saddlehill Court have a pool?
Yes, 14040 Saddlehill Court has a pool.
Does 14040 Saddlehill Court have accessible units?
No, 14040 Saddlehill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14040 Saddlehill Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 14040 Saddlehill Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia