1404 Ottawa Ave

Amenities
- Overview:
4 bedroom home in Orange Park featuring walk in closets, NEW paint, NEW carpet, and a fully fenced back yard with shed.
This home is conveniently located just minutes away from I-295
BEDROOMS & BATHROOMS: 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.
LAUNDRY: Washer and Dryer Hook ups ONLY
FLOORING: Carpet and Tile Combo
HEAT/COOLING: Central A/C.
PARKING: 2 car attached garage and driveway.
SECURITY DEPOSIT: Security deposit is equal to one month rent.
LEASE TERM: 12 months.
(RLNE4600874)