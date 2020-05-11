All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1404 Ottawa Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1404 Ottawa Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1404 Ottawa Ave

1404 Ottawa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1404 Ottawa Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
- Overview:

4 bedroom home in Orange Park featuring walk in closets, NEW paint, NEW carpet, and a fully fenced back yard with shed.
This home is conveniently located just minutes away from I-295
BEDROOMS & BATHROOMS: 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.
LAUNDRY: Washer and Dryer Hook ups ONLY
FLOORING: Carpet and Tile Combo
HEAT/COOLING: Central A/C.
PARKING: 2 car attached garage and driveway.
SECURITY DEPOSIT: Security deposit is equal to one month rent.
LEASE TERM: 12 months.

(RLNE4600874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Ottawa Ave have any available units?
1404 Ottawa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 Ottawa Ave have?
Some of 1404 Ottawa Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 Ottawa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Ottawa Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Ottawa Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1404 Ottawa Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1404 Ottawa Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1404 Ottawa Ave offers parking.
Does 1404 Ottawa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Ottawa Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Ottawa Ave have a pool?
No, 1404 Ottawa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Ottawa Ave have accessible units?
No, 1404 Ottawa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Ottawa Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1404 Ottawa Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia