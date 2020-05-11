1404 Ottawa Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

- Overview:



4 bedroom home in Orange Park featuring walk in closets, NEW paint, NEW carpet, and a fully fenced back yard with shed.

This home is conveniently located just minutes away from I-295

BEDROOMS & BATHROOMS: 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.

LAUNDRY: Washer and Dryer Hook ups ONLY

FLOORING: Carpet and Tile Combo

HEAT/COOLING: Central A/C.

PARKING: 2 car attached garage and driveway.

SECURITY DEPOSIT: Security deposit is equal to one month rent.

LEASE TERM: 12 months.



