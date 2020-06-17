1403 SAMANTHA CIR

Amenities

Bring in the New Year in a New Home! This 3 bed 2 bath ranch style home is just right for a fresh start. Formal living room and dining room that greets you as you enter the front door. HUGE kitchen with black appliances and a breakfast bar long enough for several stools. Wall-to-wall family room, master suite with double vanity sinks, a standalone shower and garden tub, walk-in closets, generous guest rooms, and a covered porch make this house a delightful place to relax. MOVE IN DATE IS 3/6/2020