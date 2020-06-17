All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1403 SAMANTHA CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1403 SAMANTHA CIR
Last updated January 15 2020 at 2:27 AM

1403 SAMANTHA CIR

1403 Samantha Cir E · (904) 900-4766
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Oceanway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1403 Samantha Cir E, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Bring in the New Year in a New Home! This 3 bed 2 bath ranch style home is just right for a fresh start. Formal living room and dining room that greets you as you enter the front door. HUGE kitchen with black appliances and a breakfast bar long enough for several stools. Wall-to-wall family room, master suite with double vanity sinks, a standalone shower and garden tub, walk-in closets, generous guest rooms, and a covered porch make this house a delightful place to relax. MOVE IN DATE IS 3/6/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 SAMANTHA CIR have any available units?
1403 SAMANTHA CIR has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1403 SAMANTHA CIR currently offering any rent specials?
1403 SAMANTHA CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 SAMANTHA CIR pet-friendly?
No, 1403 SAMANTHA CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1403 SAMANTHA CIR offer parking?
No, 1403 SAMANTHA CIR does not offer parking.
Does 1403 SAMANTHA CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1403 SAMANTHA CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 SAMANTHA CIR have a pool?
No, 1403 SAMANTHA CIR does not have a pool.
Does 1403 SAMANTHA CIR have accessible units?
No, 1403 SAMANTHA CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 SAMANTHA CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1403 SAMANTHA CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1403 SAMANTHA CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1403 SAMANTHA CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1403 SAMANTHA CIR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity