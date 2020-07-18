All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1402 CREEK POINT BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1402 CREEK POINT BLVD
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:54 PM

1402 CREEK POINT BLVD

1402 Creek Point Boulevard · (904) 349-1257
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Oceanway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1402 Creek Point Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2539 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
**AVAILABLE AUGUST 20th, 2020**Beautiful 4 bedroom,2.5 bathroom home for rent in Dunn Creek Pointe!Boasts almost 2,600 sqft. of living space!Has nice wood plank tile flooring,a separate formal dining room w/ double doors.Nice open living room w/ tall ceilings & lots of windows!Kitchen is well equipped w/ tall 42' cabinets,granite countertops & stainless steel appliances.Large food prep island & breakfast nook.Half bathroom located downstairs also the laundry room.Washer/dryer are included but ''as-is''.Upstairs you have a nice open loft,bonus room & 3 bedrooms,has nice laminate wood floors.Nice size screened in patio as well.This home has a reverse osmosis water filtration system and a whole house self cleaning water softener as well for its residents to enjoy! **Being Repainted!**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 CREEK POINT BLVD have any available units?
1402 CREEK POINT BLVD has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1402 CREEK POINT BLVD have?
Some of 1402 CREEK POINT BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 CREEK POINT BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
1402 CREEK POINT BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 CREEK POINT BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 1402 CREEK POINT BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1402 CREEK POINT BLVD offer parking?
No, 1402 CREEK POINT BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 1402 CREEK POINT BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1402 CREEK POINT BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 CREEK POINT BLVD have a pool?
No, 1402 CREEK POINT BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 1402 CREEK POINT BLVD have accessible units?
No, 1402 CREEK POINT BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 CREEK POINT BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1402 CREEK POINT BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1402 CREEK POINT BLVD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity