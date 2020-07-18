1402 CREEK POINT BLVD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

**AVAILABLE AUGUST 20th, 2020**Beautiful 4 bedroom,2.5 bathroom home for rent in Dunn Creek Pointe!Boasts almost 2,600 sqft. of living space!Has nice wood plank tile flooring,a separate formal dining room w/ double doors.Nice open living room w/ tall ceilings & lots of windows!Kitchen is well equipped w/ tall 42' cabinets,granite countertops & stainless steel appliances.Large food prep island & breakfast nook.Half bathroom located downstairs also the laundry room.Washer/dryer are included but ''as-is''.Upstairs you have a nice open loft,bonus room & 3 bedrooms,has nice laminate wood floors.Nice size screened in patio as well.This home has a reverse osmosis water filtration system and a whole house self cleaning water softener as well for its residents to enjoy! **Being Repainted!**