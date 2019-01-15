All apartments in Jacksonville
14016 NATIONS EAGLE LN
Last updated March 12 2020 at 11:40 PM

14016 NATIONS EAGLE LN

14016 Nations Eagle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14016 Nations Eagle Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32226
The Cape

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home is ready for you. New flooring is coming. Large master suite. Master bathroom has double walk-in closets, garden tub and large separate shower. This home has an open floor plan with a library or office, a formal dining room, family room, kitchenette area, kitchen, and 4 bedrooms. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Screened lanai backs up to nature preserve. 2 car garage. 15 minutes to RiverCity marketplace, airport and naval base. Hurry to see this beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14016 NATIONS EAGLE LN have any available units?
14016 NATIONS EAGLE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14016 NATIONS EAGLE LN have?
Some of 14016 NATIONS EAGLE LN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14016 NATIONS EAGLE LN currently offering any rent specials?
14016 NATIONS EAGLE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14016 NATIONS EAGLE LN pet-friendly?
No, 14016 NATIONS EAGLE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 14016 NATIONS EAGLE LN offer parking?
Yes, 14016 NATIONS EAGLE LN offers parking.
Does 14016 NATIONS EAGLE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14016 NATIONS EAGLE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14016 NATIONS EAGLE LN have a pool?
Yes, 14016 NATIONS EAGLE LN has a pool.
Does 14016 NATIONS EAGLE LN have accessible units?
No, 14016 NATIONS EAGLE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 14016 NATIONS EAGLE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14016 NATIONS EAGLE LN has units with dishwashers.

