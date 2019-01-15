14016 NATIONS EAGLE LN

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home is ready for you. New flooring is coming. Large master suite. Master bathroom has double walk-in closets, garden tub and large separate shower. This home has an open floor plan with a library or office, a formal dining room, family room, kitchenette area, kitchen, and 4 bedrooms. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Screened lanai backs up to nature preserve. 2 car garage. 15 minutes to RiverCity marketplace, airport and naval base. Hurry to see this beauty!