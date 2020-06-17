All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 1 2020 at 8:45 PM

1401 PALM AVE

1401 Palm Avenue · (904) 245-9264
Location

1401 Palm Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Southside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1407 · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
SAN MARCO 1ST FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT. From Five Points, I-95 South, exit San Marco, immediate right on Palm Ave to 8 plex on corner across from Ronald McDonald House. Newly Renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath, living/dining combination, kitchen (R/R/MW) electric wall heat/air, approx. 600sf, ceiling fans, tile floors. walk to downtown San Marco. Close to Baptist Hospital and right across from Nemours Children's Clinic, no smoking, owner may consider some pets w/NRPF, $600 sec deposit 1 year lease (AVNSLB PM EH) #1407 available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 PALM AVE have any available units?
1401 PALM AVE has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 PALM AVE have?
Some of 1401 PALM AVE's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 PALM AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1401 PALM AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 PALM AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 PALM AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1401 PALM AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1401 PALM AVE does offer parking.
Does 1401 PALM AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 PALM AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 PALM AVE have a pool?
No, 1401 PALM AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1401 PALM AVE have accessible units?
No, 1401 PALM AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 PALM AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 PALM AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
