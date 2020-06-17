1401 PALM AVE

Amenities
SAN MARCO 1ST FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT. From Five Points, I-95 South, exit San Marco, immediate right on Palm Ave to 8 plex on corner across from Ronald McDonald House. Newly Renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath, living/dining combination, kitchen (R/R/MW) electric wall heat/air, approx. 600sf, ceiling fans, tile floors. walk to downtown San Marco. Close to Baptist Hospital and right across from Nemours Children's Clinic, no smoking, owner may consider some pets w/NRPF, $600 sec deposit 1 year lease (AVNSLB PM EH) #1407 available now