13859 Fish Eagle Dr W

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court courtyard on-site laundry parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cc3a937064 ---- Professionally-managed house for rent in Eagles Hammock subdivision -Large Home located on the Northside of Jacksonville -4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, Split Bedroom arrangement -2272 square feet of living space -Neutral colors throughout -Formal Living and Dining, Eat-in Kitchen -Kitchen has Cherry Cabinets and Granite Countertops, New SS Fridge -Large family room with media niche -Spacious master suite with separate closets -Master bath has double sink and vanity, separate garden tub and walk-in shower -Inside laundry room with washer/dryer connections and deep-sink laundry tub -2-car garage with opener, courtyard entry garage -Spacious backyard with view of nature preserve from the covered lanai -Community Pool, Tennis, Basketball, Playground -No Smoking -Sorry, NO PETS ALLOWED -Available for move-in beginning Sept 1st. Please take a moment to look over the rental qualifications before contacting us for a showing: https://redroosterpm.com/tenants/application-process/ 9- or 10-month lease available, renewable for 12 months 2 Car Garage Basketball Courts Breakfast Nook Carpet Central Air City Water Disposal Dual Vanity Electric Door Opener Granite Countertops Internet Ready Laundry Room Linoleum Master Bedroom No Fireplace Pool Public Sewer Ranch Layout Range Split Layout Tennis Courts Vaulted Ceilings W/D Hookups Only Walk In Closet(S) Washer / Dryer Hookups