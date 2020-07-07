All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 17 2019

13859 Fish Eagle Dr W

13859 Fish Eagle Dr W · No Longer Available
Location

13859 Fish Eagle Dr W, Jacksonville, FL 32226
The Cape

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cc3a937064 ---- Professionally-managed house for rent in Eagles Hammock subdivision -Large Home located on the Northside of Jacksonville -4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, Split Bedroom arrangement -2272 square feet of living space -Neutral colors throughout -Formal Living and Dining, Eat-in Kitchen -Kitchen has Cherry Cabinets and Granite Countertops, New SS Fridge -Large family room with media niche -Spacious master suite with separate closets -Master bath has double sink and vanity, separate garden tub and walk-in shower -Inside laundry room with washer/dryer connections and deep-sink laundry tub -2-car garage with opener, courtyard entry garage -Spacious backyard with view of nature preserve from the covered lanai -Community Pool, Tennis, Basketball, Playground -No Smoking -Sorry, NO PETS ALLOWED -Available for move-in beginning Sept 1st. Please take a moment to look over the rental qualifications before contacting us for a showing: https://redroosterpm.com/tenants/application-process/ 9- or 10-month lease available, renewable for 12 months 2 Car Garage Basketball Courts Breakfast Nook Carpet Central Air City Water Disposal Dual Vanity Electric Door Opener Granite Countertops Internet Ready Laundry Room Linoleum Master Bedroom No Fireplace Pool Public Sewer Ranch Layout Range Split Layout Tennis Courts Vaulted Ceilings W/D Hookups Only Walk In Closet(S) Washer / Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13859 Fish Eagle Dr W have any available units?
13859 Fish Eagle Dr W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13859 Fish Eagle Dr W have?
Some of 13859 Fish Eagle Dr W's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13859 Fish Eagle Dr W currently offering any rent specials?
13859 Fish Eagle Dr W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13859 Fish Eagle Dr W pet-friendly?
No, 13859 Fish Eagle Dr W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13859 Fish Eagle Dr W offer parking?
Yes, 13859 Fish Eagle Dr W offers parking.
Does 13859 Fish Eagle Dr W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13859 Fish Eagle Dr W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13859 Fish Eagle Dr W have a pool?
Yes, 13859 Fish Eagle Dr W has a pool.
Does 13859 Fish Eagle Dr W have accessible units?
No, 13859 Fish Eagle Dr W does not have accessible units.
Does 13859 Fish Eagle Dr W have units with dishwashers?
No, 13859 Fish Eagle Dr W does not have units with dishwashers.

