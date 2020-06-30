13853 MALACHI CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath, 1,881 Sq/Ft home in Covenant Cove Intercoastal home, conveniently located in the heart of some of Jacksonville's best shopping, restaurants and medical district. Zoned for A-rated school and just 4 miles away form Jax Beach. Lawn Service and yard maintenance included. Quiet cul-de-sac, large fenced backyard and newly renovated community play-ground is perfect for families with little ones. Open eat-in kitchen with island, Corian counters, stainless appliances, computer nook, family dining room and family room with newly installed beautiful wood flooring, screened porch, , modern front load washer/dryer, build-in surround sound system in family room. Bright welcoming foyer with glass door, hurricane shutter, extra garage storage sprinkler and securi