Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
13853 MALACHI CT
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:20 AM

13853 MALACHI CT

13853 Malachi Court · No Longer Available
Location

13853 Malachi Court, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath, 1,881 Sq/Ft home in Covenant Cove Intercoastal home, conveniently located in the heart of some of Jacksonville's best shopping, restaurants and medical district. Zoned for A-rated school and just 4 miles away form Jax Beach. Lawn Service and yard maintenance included. Quiet cul-de-sac, large fenced backyard and newly renovated community play-ground is perfect for families with little ones. Open eat-in kitchen with island, Corian counters, stainless appliances, computer nook, family dining room and family room with newly installed beautiful wood flooring, screened porch, , modern front load washer/dryer, build-in surround sound system in family room. Bright welcoming foyer with glass door, hurricane shutter, extra garage storage sprinkler and securi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13853 MALACHI CT have any available units?
13853 MALACHI CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13853 MALACHI CT have?
Some of 13853 MALACHI CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13853 MALACHI CT currently offering any rent specials?
13853 MALACHI CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13853 MALACHI CT pet-friendly?
No, 13853 MALACHI CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13853 MALACHI CT offer parking?
Yes, 13853 MALACHI CT offers parking.
Does 13853 MALACHI CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13853 MALACHI CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13853 MALACHI CT have a pool?
Yes, 13853 MALACHI CT has a pool.
Does 13853 MALACHI CT have accessible units?
No, 13853 MALACHI CT does not have accessible units.
Does 13853 MALACHI CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 13853 MALACHI CT does not have units with dishwashers.

