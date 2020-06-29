All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 13780 HERONS LANDING WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
13780 HERONS LANDING WAY
Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:14 AM

13780 HERONS LANDING WAY

13780 Herons Landing Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Beach Haven
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13780 Herons Landing Way, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Beach Haven

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Extra clean spacious 2 BD RM, 2 BA Condo with 1 car attached garage in townhome layout. Ideally located a short distance between Beaches, I-295, JTB, Mayport Base, Mayo Clinic, UNF and Town Center. Quiet, friendly, gated neighborhood with relaxing community pool and cabana, playground, play and dog walk areas. A short walk with private access to a nice shopping center. Included with rent is FREE Hi Speed Internet, HD 200+ TV channels, home alarm system with monitoring, water, sewer and high quality AC filters which equals over $200 per month in FREE home services. Ten foot and vaulted ceiling layout, well lit and freshly painted. Garage entrance.Pets are welcomed with pet fee and pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13780 HERONS LANDING WAY have any available units?
13780 HERONS LANDING WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13780 HERONS LANDING WAY have?
Some of 13780 HERONS LANDING WAY's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13780 HERONS LANDING WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13780 HERONS LANDING WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13780 HERONS LANDING WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 13780 HERONS LANDING WAY is pet friendly.
Does 13780 HERONS LANDING WAY offer parking?
Yes, 13780 HERONS LANDING WAY offers parking.
Does 13780 HERONS LANDING WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13780 HERONS LANDING WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13780 HERONS LANDING WAY have a pool?
Yes, 13780 HERONS LANDING WAY has a pool.
Does 13780 HERONS LANDING WAY have accessible units?
No, 13780 HERONS LANDING WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13780 HERONS LANDING WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 13780 HERONS LANDING WAY does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia