13780 HERONS LANDING WAY

Extra clean spacious 2 BD RM, 2 BA Condo with 1 car attached garage in townhome layout. Ideally located a short distance between Beaches, I-295, JTB, Mayport Base, Mayo Clinic, UNF and Town Center. Quiet, friendly, gated neighborhood with relaxing community pool and cabana, playground, play and dog walk areas. A short walk with private access to a nice shopping center. Included with rent is FREE Hi Speed Internet, HD 200+ TV channels, home alarm system with monitoring, water, sewer and high quality AC filters which equals over $200 per month in FREE home services. Ten foot and vaulted ceiling layout, well lit and freshly painted. Garage entrance.Pets are welcomed with pet fee and pet deposit.