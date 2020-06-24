13779 SANWICK CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don't miss this 4 bedroom/2 bathroom beauty in the desirable Crestwick community on Jacksonville's Northside! NEW PAINT COMING SOON! Open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Popular split bedroom floorplan. The owners suite features a spacious bathroom with a walk-in shower, garden tub and double vanities. Enjoy outdoor living in the oversized fenced backyard! Pets are welcome subject to the homeowner s approval and a $250 non-refundable per pet fee. Non-smokers only, please. Quick drive to popular River City Marketplace with tons of shopping and restaurants. Available March 15.