Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:06 AM

13779 SANWICK CT

13779 Sanwick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13779 Sanwick Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Duval

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss this 4 bedroom/2 bathroom beauty in the desirable Crestwick community on Jacksonville's Northside! NEW PAINT COMING SOON! Open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Popular split bedroom floorplan. The owners suite features a spacious bathroom with a walk-in shower, garden tub and double vanities. Enjoy outdoor living in the oversized fenced backyard! Pets are welcome subject to the homeowner s approval and a $250 non-refundable per pet fee. Non-smokers only, please. Quick drive to popular River City Marketplace with tons of shopping and restaurants. Available March 15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13779 SANWICK CT have any available units?
13779 SANWICK CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13779 SANWICK CT have?
Some of 13779 SANWICK CT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13779 SANWICK CT currently offering any rent specials?
13779 SANWICK CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13779 SANWICK CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 13779 SANWICK CT is pet friendly.
Does 13779 SANWICK CT offer parking?
Yes, 13779 SANWICK CT offers parking.
Does 13779 SANWICK CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13779 SANWICK CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13779 SANWICK CT have a pool?
No, 13779 SANWICK CT does not have a pool.
Does 13779 SANWICK CT have accessible units?
No, 13779 SANWICK CT does not have accessible units.
Does 13779 SANWICK CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13779 SANWICK CT has units with dishwashers.
