Feel like royalty in this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom pool home! This home has all of the upgrades! Granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances, Huge master shower, walk in closets, wood floors, water softener, in ground pool, small private lake (catch and release fishing) with your own private deck. Come home and relax in your own little oasis. Available immediately! Pool care is included in your rent.