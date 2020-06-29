1370 Old Middleburg Rd N Apt 3

1370 Old Middleburg Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Hyde Park
This unit is tiled throughout the kitchen and living room area with washer and dryer hookups. Upstairs each bedroom has its own personal bathroom and has vinyl flooring. Includes central heating air and ceiling fans. Our kitchen is equipped with black appliances also with granite style counter tops! Call (904)-226-4459 to schedule a tour of your new home!
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
