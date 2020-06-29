All apartments in Jacksonville
1370 Old Middleburg Rd N Apt 3
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

1370 Old Middleburg Rd N Apt 3

1370 Old Middleburg Road · No Longer Available
Location

1370 Old Middleburg Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
This unit is tiled throughout the kitchen and living room area with washer and dryer hookups. Upstairs each bedroom has its own personal bathroom and has vinyl flooring. Includes central heating air and ceiling fans. Our kitchen is equipped with black appliances also with granite style counter tops! Call (904)-226-4459 to schedule a tour of your new home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5150490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

