1370 Old Middleburg Rd N Apt 3

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters air conditioning ceiling fan some paid utils range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

This unit is tiled throughout the kitchen and living room area with washer and dryer hookups. Upstairs each bedroom has its own personal bathroom and has vinyl flooring. Includes central heating air and ceiling fans. Our kitchen is equipped with black appliances also with granite style counter tops! Call (904)-226-4459 to schedule a tour of your new home!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5150490)