13568 LOBO CT

Do not miss out on this awesome home off of desirable San Pablo! Home features separate living room and family room, breakfast nook, and dining room! Spacious floor plan is ideal for entertaining with a kitchen over looking the living space flowing nicely into the backyard. Oversized owners suite has tub/shower combo and huge walk in closet with built in shelving. No carpet anywhere and fresh paint throughout! Only minutes to Jax Beaches, NS Mayport, great schools, and amazing restaurants. $250/pet non-refundable pet fee, non-smokers only, Washer/Dryer included in ''as-is'' condition, available now!