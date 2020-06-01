All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 13568 LOBO CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
13568 LOBO CT
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

13568 LOBO CT

13568 Lobo Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Golden Glades-The Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13568 Lobo Court, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Do not miss out on this awesome home off of desirable San Pablo! Home features separate living room and family room, breakfast nook, and dining room! Spacious floor plan is ideal for entertaining with a kitchen over looking the living space flowing nicely into the backyard. Oversized owners suite has tub/shower combo and huge walk in closet with built in shelving. No carpet anywhere and fresh paint throughout! Only minutes to Jax Beaches, NS Mayport, great schools, and amazing restaurants. $250/pet non-refundable pet fee, non-smokers only, Washer/Dryer included in ''as-is'' condition, available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13568 LOBO CT have any available units?
13568 LOBO CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13568 LOBO CT have?
Some of 13568 LOBO CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13568 LOBO CT currently offering any rent specials?
13568 LOBO CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13568 LOBO CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 13568 LOBO CT is pet friendly.
Does 13568 LOBO CT offer parking?
Yes, 13568 LOBO CT offers parking.
Does 13568 LOBO CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13568 LOBO CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13568 LOBO CT have a pool?
No, 13568 LOBO CT does not have a pool.
Does 13568 LOBO CT have accessible units?
No, 13568 LOBO CT does not have accessible units.
Does 13568 LOBO CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13568 LOBO CT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia