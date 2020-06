Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan microwave

Private house on a cul-de-sac with a large open patio that backs up to woods. Spacious living room opens to a separate dining room. Kitchen has a cozy breakfast nook, a walk in pantry with open bean ceiling. Wood laminate floors in dining room, living room and kitchen, and vinyl floors in both bathrooms. Split floor plan with a baster bedroom suite, large bath and walk in closet. Close to schools and shopping.