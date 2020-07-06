All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

13500 Sandy Unit 409

13500 Sandy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13500 Sandy Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Girvin

Amenities

in unit laundry
cable included
gym
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/132f52a047 ---- Come live at the beach! This fully furnished, 1BR/1BA unit at Grand Caribbean has a unique floor plan that features two twin bunks in the hallway. Grand Caribbean is located across the street from the public beach and right down the road from the pristine Johnson's Beach and National Seashore. There is a media package included with the monthly rent that covers cable and internet. The complex features a seasonally heated outdoor swimming pool, hot tub, freshwater pond and a grill area. Minutes from the back gate of NAS Pensacola, Orange Beach, shopping, restaurants, and of course, the beach! Water, sewage, trash, internet and cable are included in the monthly rent. Tenant is to pay for electricity. Property will be held off market up to 14 days with Holding Fee with approved app.Lease Prep Fee of $75 is due prior to move in. Community Fitness Center Community Hot Tub Community Pool Dining Type: Living/Dining Combo Floors: No Carpet Floors: Tile Utilities Cable Included Utilities Water/Sewer Included Washer And Dryer Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13500 Sandy Unit 409 have any available units?
13500 Sandy Unit 409 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13500 Sandy Unit 409 have?
Some of 13500 Sandy Unit 409's amenities include in unit laundry, cable included, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13500 Sandy Unit 409 currently offering any rent specials?
13500 Sandy Unit 409 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13500 Sandy Unit 409 pet-friendly?
No, 13500 Sandy Unit 409 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13500 Sandy Unit 409 offer parking?
No, 13500 Sandy Unit 409 does not offer parking.
Does 13500 Sandy Unit 409 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13500 Sandy Unit 409 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13500 Sandy Unit 409 have a pool?
Yes, 13500 Sandy Unit 409 has a pool.
Does 13500 Sandy Unit 409 have accessible units?
No, 13500 Sandy Unit 409 does not have accessible units.
Does 13500 Sandy Unit 409 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13500 Sandy Unit 409 does not have units with dishwashers.

