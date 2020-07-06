13500 Sandy Unit 409

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/132f52a047 ---- Come live at the beach! This fully furnished, 1BR/1BA unit at Grand Caribbean has a unique floor plan that features two twin bunks in the hallway. Grand Caribbean is located across the street from the public beach and right down the road from the pristine Johnson's Beach and National Seashore. There is a media package included with the monthly rent that covers cable and internet. The complex features a seasonally heated outdoor swimming pool, hot tub, freshwater pond and a grill area. Minutes from the back gate of NAS Pensacola, Orange Beach, shopping, restaurants, and of course, the beach! Water, sewage, trash, internet and cable are included in the monthly rent. Tenant is to pay for electricity. Property will be held off market up to 14 days with Holding Fee with approved app.Lease Prep Fee of $75 is due prior to move in. Community Fitness Center Community Hot Tub Community Pool Dining Type: Living/Dining Combo Floors: No Carpet Floors: Tile Utilities Cable Included Utilities Water/Sewer Included Washer And Dryer Included