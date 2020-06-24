13490 PRISM CT

Amenities

3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home 1416 Square Feet located in a gated community. *** No Cats***New Paint and New carpet in December 2017. Large tiled kitchen with black appliances smooth top self cleaning range, space saver microwave, dishwasher, disposal and refrigerator. Large family rm and half bath downstairs. Huge master suite with the Deluxe Glamour Bath, garden tub and shower jack and Jill sinks and huge walk in closets. Inside laundry room with Washer and Dryer. Great Floor plan area and schools.