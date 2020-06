Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Close to the beach in a quaint neighborhood! Check out this 3 bedroom 2 bath home - close to A schools and only a few miles from the beach! The home features a two car garage, fully fenced in yard, an open kitchen layout, and a fireplace! The master bedroom is located in the back of the home, and the two other rooms are located near the front. Enjoy the Florida weather on your screened in back patio! Pets are welcome. Dogs up to 60lbs. No Section 8!