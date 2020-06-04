Rent Calculator
Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:57 AM
13452 OCEAN MIST DR
13452 Ocean Mist Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
13452 Ocean Mist Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
2BR + loft and 2.5 bathroom townhouse. Attached 1 car garage. Screened patio in back. Gated community with pool and fitness center. Close to shopping, dining and I295/95
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13452 OCEAN MIST DR have any available units?
13452 OCEAN MIST DR doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13452 OCEAN MIST DR have?
Some of 13452 OCEAN MIST DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 13452 OCEAN MIST DR currently offering any rent specials?
13452 OCEAN MIST DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13452 OCEAN MIST DR pet-friendly?
No, 13452 OCEAN MIST DR is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 13452 OCEAN MIST DR offer parking?
Yes, 13452 OCEAN MIST DR offers parking.
Does 13452 OCEAN MIST DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13452 OCEAN MIST DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13452 OCEAN MIST DR have a pool?
Yes, 13452 OCEAN MIST DR has a pool.
Does 13452 OCEAN MIST DR have accessible units?
No, 13452 OCEAN MIST DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13452 OCEAN MIST DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13452 OCEAN MIST DR has units with dishwashers.
