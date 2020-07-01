13391 CEDAR HAMMOCK WAY

Amenities
Sweet four bedroom two bath home in desirable North Hammock on the Northside. This home has a custom floor plan with numerous upgrades. Kitchen built as a full wrap including all granite counter tops, 42 inch soft close cabinets and drawers, California style island, Walk in Pantry, New 3 rack LG dishwasher. Spacious owner suite w/walk in closet, walk in shower, Nest smart Thermostat, 16 seer Trane A/C unit, Ecowater water softener system, LED lighting thru-out. Oversized fenced in backyard backing up to the woods includes a new shed.Pets are upon owner approval. ($250 per pet fee)Great location near New Berlin Elementary and Louis Sheffield Regional Park.Easy Commute to NAS Mayport & Kings Bay!!Available April 16thNon-Smokers only, please.