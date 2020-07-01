13391 CEDAR HAMMOCK WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Sweet four bedroom two bath home in desirable North Hammock on the Northside. This home has a custom floor plan with numerous upgrades. Kitchen built as a full wrap including all granite counter tops, 42 inch soft close cabinets and drawers, California style island, Walk in Pantry, New 3 rack LG dishwasher. Spacious owner suite w/walk in closet, walk in shower, Nest smart Thermostat, 16 seer Trane A/C unit, Ecowater water softener system, LED lighting thru-out. Oversized fenced in backyard backing up to the woods includes a new shed.Pets are upon owner approval. ($250 per pet fee)Great location near New Berlin Elementary and Louis Sheffield Regional Park.Easy Commute to NAS Mayport & Kings Bay!!Available April 16thNon-Smokers only, please.