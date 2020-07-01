All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 21 2020 at 12:14 PM

13391 CEDAR HAMMOCK WAY

13391 Cedar Hammock Way · No Longer Available
Location

13391 Cedar Hammock Way, Jacksonville, FL 32226
The Cape

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Sweet four bedroom two bath home in desirable North Hammock on the Northside. This home has a custom floor plan with numerous upgrades. Kitchen built as a full wrap including all granite counter tops, 42 inch soft close cabinets and drawers, California style island, Walk in Pantry, New 3 rack LG dishwasher. Spacious owner suite w/walk in closet, walk in shower, Nest smart Thermostat, 16 seer Trane A/C unit, Ecowater water softener system, LED lighting thru-out. Oversized fenced in backyard backing up to the woods includes a new shed.Pets are upon owner approval. ($250 per pet fee)Great location near New Berlin Elementary and Louis Sheffield Regional Park.Easy Commute to NAS Mayport & Kings Bay!!Available April 16thNon-Smokers only, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13391 CEDAR HAMMOCK WAY have any available units?
13391 CEDAR HAMMOCK WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13391 CEDAR HAMMOCK WAY have?
Some of 13391 CEDAR HAMMOCK WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13391 CEDAR HAMMOCK WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13391 CEDAR HAMMOCK WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13391 CEDAR HAMMOCK WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 13391 CEDAR HAMMOCK WAY is pet friendly.
Does 13391 CEDAR HAMMOCK WAY offer parking?
Yes, 13391 CEDAR HAMMOCK WAY offers parking.
Does 13391 CEDAR HAMMOCK WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13391 CEDAR HAMMOCK WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13391 CEDAR HAMMOCK WAY have a pool?
No, 13391 CEDAR HAMMOCK WAY does not have a pool.
Does 13391 CEDAR HAMMOCK WAY have accessible units?
No, 13391 CEDAR HAMMOCK WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13391 CEDAR HAMMOCK WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13391 CEDAR HAMMOCK WAY has units with dishwashers.

