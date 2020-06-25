1338 Wolfe Street Unit 2 (upstairs)

Amenities

Avondale Upstairs Garage Apartment- ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Avondale Garage Apartment- Lush landscaping surrounds this beautiful upstairs garage apartment. Spacious living room and bedroom, with carpet and tile in kitchen, plenty of natural light, closets and storage space throughout.



Water, Sewer and Electric INCLUDED! FREE use of the shared laundry room.



Pet Friendly (small pet with owner approval) with a $250 NON-refundable pet fee.

Please note that backyard and patio are shared common areas and no personal items are permitted.



Call, text or email TODAY because this will NOT last long!



Michelle Sherrill

904-234-9696

Realtor



Qualifications:

Application fee of $55 per person. 12 month lease. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. Gross monthly income of 3 times the rent is required. First full month's rent and security deposit due prior to move-in.



CenterBeam Real Estate

577 College Street

Jacksonville, FL 32204

Office: (904) 701-3276



