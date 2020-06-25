All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1338 Wolfe Street Unit 2 (upstairs)
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:47 PM

1338 Wolfe Street Unit 2 (upstairs)

1338 Wolfe Street · No Longer Available
Location

1338 Wolfe Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
carpet
Avondale Upstairs Garage Apartment- ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Avondale Garage Apartment- Lush landscaping surrounds this beautiful upstairs garage apartment. Spacious living room and bedroom, with carpet and tile in kitchen, plenty of natural light, closets and storage space throughout.

Water, Sewer and Electric INCLUDED! FREE use of the shared laundry room.

Pet Friendly (small pet with owner approval) with a $250 NON-refundable pet fee.
Please note that backyard and patio are shared common areas and no personal items are permitted.

Call, text or email TODAY because this will NOT last long!

Michelle Sherrill
904-234-9696
Realtor

Qualifications:
Application fee of $55 per person. 12 month lease. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. Gross monthly income of 3 times the rent is required. First full month's rent and security deposit due prior to move-in.

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Office: (904) 701-3276

(RLNE3781542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1338 Wolfe Street Unit 2 (upstairs) have any available units?
1338 Wolfe Street Unit 2 (upstairs) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1338 Wolfe Street Unit 2 (upstairs) have?
Some of 1338 Wolfe Street Unit 2 (upstairs)'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1338 Wolfe Street Unit 2 (upstairs) currently offering any rent specials?
1338 Wolfe Street Unit 2 (upstairs) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1338 Wolfe Street Unit 2 (upstairs) pet-friendly?
Yes, 1338 Wolfe Street Unit 2 (upstairs) is pet friendly.
Does 1338 Wolfe Street Unit 2 (upstairs) offer parking?
Yes, 1338 Wolfe Street Unit 2 (upstairs) offers parking.
Does 1338 Wolfe Street Unit 2 (upstairs) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1338 Wolfe Street Unit 2 (upstairs) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1338 Wolfe Street Unit 2 (upstairs) have a pool?
No, 1338 Wolfe Street Unit 2 (upstairs) does not have a pool.
Does 1338 Wolfe Street Unit 2 (upstairs) have accessible units?
No, 1338 Wolfe Street Unit 2 (upstairs) does not have accessible units.
Does 1338 Wolfe Street Unit 2 (upstairs) have units with dishwashers?
No, 1338 Wolfe Street Unit 2 (upstairs) does not have units with dishwashers.
