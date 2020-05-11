All apartments in Jacksonville
1330 Harbor Oaks Road

Location

1330 Harbor Oaks Road, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Empire Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This well maintained St. Nicholas home has three bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Large backyard and full-sized 1 car garage. Hardwood floors throughout and very clean. Live in the heart of Jacksonville with a very close commute to downtown, San Marco, the beaches, and southside shopping and dining. Home is located on a very quiet street in a well-established neighborhood. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including Electric, water, and sewer. Applications can be filled out at www.904rents.com and an application is required to view the home. A minimum preferred credit score of 600 and at least 4275k in income needs to be verified as well as an employment and background check is required. Contact Matt Miller with ERA Real Estate for more information at matty@mattysells.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 Harbor Oaks Road have any available units?
1330 Harbor Oaks Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1330 Harbor Oaks Road have?
Some of 1330 Harbor Oaks Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 Harbor Oaks Road currently offering any rent specials?
1330 Harbor Oaks Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 Harbor Oaks Road pet-friendly?
No, 1330 Harbor Oaks Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1330 Harbor Oaks Road offer parking?
Yes, 1330 Harbor Oaks Road offers parking.
Does 1330 Harbor Oaks Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1330 Harbor Oaks Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 Harbor Oaks Road have a pool?
No, 1330 Harbor Oaks Road does not have a pool.
Does 1330 Harbor Oaks Road have accessible units?
No, 1330 Harbor Oaks Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 Harbor Oaks Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1330 Harbor Oaks Road has units with dishwashers.
