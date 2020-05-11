1330 Harbor Oaks Road

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

This well maintained St. Nicholas home has three bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Large backyard and full-sized 1 car garage. Hardwood floors throughout and very clean. Live in the heart of Jacksonville with a very close commute to downtown, San Marco, the beaches, and southside shopping and dining. Home is located on a very quiet street in a well-established neighborhood. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including Electric, water, and sewer. Applications can be filled out at www.904rents.com and an application is required to view the home. A minimum preferred credit score of 600 and at least 4275k in income needs to be verified as well as an employment and background check is required. Contact Matt Miller with ERA Real Estate for more information at matty@mattysells.com