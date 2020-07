Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Light and bright southside pool home. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a sparkling pool and gazebo to enjoy summer time fun. Updated and upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances is open to the cozy family room (with a fireplace to enjoy on chilly nights). This home is in the Chets Creek school district. Pool care and Lawn care are included with the rent. Washer/dryer stay as courtesy to the tenant. Come take a tour of your new home. You'll love it!