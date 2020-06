Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful home in the woods. Nature all around you! This home is a 3/2 with wood and tile floors throughout. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and an extra large walk in pantry/laundry room with washer and dryer. Large garage with extra storage space. New windows being installed. Home is on .75 acres large back yard with lovely patio. You must see this one, you will love it!