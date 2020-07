Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**AVAILABLE NOW**Adorable 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in the heart of Avondale! This home has about 1,000 sq. ft. of living space and features beautiful wood flooring throughout. Separate dining area. Beautiful wooden deck off the back of the home. Fully fenced yard. Stackable washer/dryer included.Tenant is responsible for lawncare.Please call for information on the pet policy.