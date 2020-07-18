13077 BIRCH BARK CT

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse playground pool tennis court

**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the well sought out Woods Community! Enjoy amenities such as the community center, junior olympic pool, eight clay tennis courts, playground, baseball field, soccer field and basketball court! This home features almost 1,800 sq. ft. of living space. Nice new laminate wood flooring throughout! Cozy living room with fireplace. Separate formal dining room! Nicely appointed kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and food prep island! Breakfast nook located off kitchen! Spacious master bedroom! Master bathroom features dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower! This home has a nice screened in patio and large backyard! Washer/dryer connections!Tenant is responsible for lawncare!Pets welcomed with pet fee.