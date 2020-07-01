All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1305 Placid Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1305 Placid Pl
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

1305 Placid Pl

1305 Placid Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1305 Placid Place, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Available 06/01/20 1305 Placid Place - Property Id: 242798

Description
**What are you waiting for**

Apply here at: https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242798

Repainted on the inside and out. Vinyl flooring in living room, hard wood flooring in bedrooms, and tile in bathrooms. Newly installed energy efficient windows. AC couple years old. Refrigerator and Oven/Range included. Small shed in the back. Nice back yard.

Within very close proximity to dreamettes(ice cream shop), public library and so much more.

Very quiet and community friendly neighborhood.

Please ensure you meet the following qualifications to rent this home:

- Evictions or felonies, if permissible, are subject to an additional deposit (3x the monthly rent).

- Provide proof of income equal to 3x the rent amount in gross income (before taxes.)

- Provide 1 year of recent rental history or homeownership.

- Small dogs and cats acceptable upon viewing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242798
Property Id 242798

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5635758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Placid Pl have any available units?
1305 Placid Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Placid Pl have?
Some of 1305 Placid Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Placid Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Placid Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Placid Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 Placid Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1305 Placid Pl offer parking?
No, 1305 Placid Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1305 Placid Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1305 Placid Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Placid Pl have a pool?
No, 1305 Placid Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Placid Pl have accessible units?
No, 1305 Placid Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Placid Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Placid Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia