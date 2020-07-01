1305 Placid Pl

Amenities

1305 Placid Place - Property Id: 242798



**What are you waiting for**



Repainted on the inside and out. Vinyl flooring in living room, hard wood flooring in bedrooms, and tile in bathrooms. Newly installed energy efficient windows. AC couple years old. Refrigerator and Oven/Range included. Small shed in the back. Nice back yard.



Within very close proximity to dreamettes(ice cream shop), public library and so much more.



Very quiet and community friendly neighborhood.



Please ensure you meet the following qualifications to rent this home:



- Evictions or felonies, if permissible, are subject to an additional deposit (3x the monthly rent).



- Provide proof of income equal to 3x the rent amount in gross income (before taxes.)



- Provide 1 year of recent rental history or homeownership.



- Small dogs and cats acceptable upon viewing

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242798

No Dogs Allowed



