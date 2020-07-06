13025 Shallowater Rd

Amenities

Located in Sumerlin in the desirable Bartram Park area, this immaculate and spacious two bedroom townhome is conveniently located within the community and all its amenities including the mail stop, sparkling large pool, clubhouse and fitness room. There is also a car wash area, dog walk, and drive-up garbage crusher.



The downstairs features an open floor plan with living room, separate dining room, and a large open kitchen with 42\'\' cabinets with breakfast bar. The laundry alcove (with washer & dryer) is in the kitchen. Also downstairs is a half bath. Upstairs features master bedroom with two closets and private bath. The second bedroom has plenty of closet space. In addition, there is a second full bath plus an open loft area that is perfect for an office or additional living space. The screened Lanai overlooks the man-made lake.



This condo comes with two assigned parking spaces (no commercial vehicles per HOA). Renters Insurance Required with minimum $100,000 liability policy. Small pet welcome with increased security deposit and completion of application at pet screening (see below).



