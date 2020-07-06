All apartments in Jacksonville
13025 Shallowater Rd

13025 Shallowater Road · No Longer Available
Location

13025 Shallowater Road, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9cf2eec0ec ----
Located in Sumerlin in the desirable Bartram Park area, this immaculate and spacious two bedroom townhome is conveniently located within the community and all its amenities including the mail stop, sparkling large pool, clubhouse and fitness room. There is also a car wash area, dog walk, and drive-up garbage crusher.

The downstairs features an open floor plan with living room, separate dining room, and a large open kitchen with 42\'\' cabinets with breakfast bar. The laundry alcove (with washer & dryer) is in the kitchen. Also downstairs is a half bath. Upstairs features master bedroom with two closets and private bath. The second bedroom has plenty of closet space. In addition, there is a second full bath plus an open loft area that is perfect for an office or additional living space. The screened Lanai overlooks the man-made lake.

This condo comes with two assigned parking spaces (no commercial vehicles per HOA). Renters Insurance Required with minimum $100,000 liability policy. Small pet welcome with increased security deposit and completion of application at pet screening (see below).

Application Fee: $50 per person
Lease Admin Fee: $75

PetScreening.com screens all pets for a charge of $20. Go to:
https://www.petscreening.com/referral/TTGp7uSmDcAX
to complete the application

Clubhouse
Community Fitness Center
Community Pool
Loft
Screened Lanai
Vehicle Wash Area
Washer And Dryer Included
Water View

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13025 Shallowater Rd have any available units?
13025 Shallowater Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13025 Shallowater Rd have?
Some of 13025 Shallowater Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13025 Shallowater Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13025 Shallowater Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13025 Shallowater Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 13025 Shallowater Rd is pet friendly.
Does 13025 Shallowater Rd offer parking?
Yes, 13025 Shallowater Rd offers parking.
Does 13025 Shallowater Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13025 Shallowater Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13025 Shallowater Rd have a pool?
Yes, 13025 Shallowater Rd has a pool.
Does 13025 Shallowater Rd have accessible units?
No, 13025 Shallowater Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 13025 Shallowater Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 13025 Shallowater Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

