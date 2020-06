Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WESTSIDE HOME FOR RENT. From downtown, I-10 west, left at Cassat exit, right on Lenox, left on Lakeshore Blvd, right on Woodcrest, left on Neva. 3BR, 2BA,, kitchen (R/R), living/dining combo, master suite features large walk-in closet, CHA, washer/dryer hook-ups, fresh paint, new carpet, off-street parking, deck, may consider pet w/NRPF, smoking outside only, security deposit $975, year lease, [AVNSLB ctr] available now.