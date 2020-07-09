All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 13000 Springs Manor Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
13000 Springs Manor Dr
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:38 AM

13000 Springs Manor Dr

13000 Springs Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13000 Springs Manor Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Newly renovated town home - Property Id: 44090

Rent or Rent to Own. Waved application fee with signing of lease. (904) 419-8422 Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Town Home/Condo in Sumerlin at Bartram park - AVAILABLE JULY 1st 2020! Luxury 2 story town home recently renovated! Sumerlin is a newer gated condominium community located on BartramPark with close proximity to entertainment, fine dining, shopping, schools, great medical facilities, and I-95. There is an onsite fitness center and resort style pool for your enjoyment! The unit has new washer and drier, new fridge and beautiful hardwood floors upstairs and downstairs. Spacious bathrooms and bedrooms. The kitchen is located downstairs and a washer and dryer is included in the rent. $45 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification and rental history verification.Please call or text 904-419-8422 to schedule up an appointment!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/44090
Property Id 44090

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5792099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13000 Springs Manor Dr have any available units?
13000 Springs Manor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13000 Springs Manor Dr have?
Some of 13000 Springs Manor Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13000 Springs Manor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13000 Springs Manor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13000 Springs Manor Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13000 Springs Manor Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13000 Springs Manor Dr offer parking?
No, 13000 Springs Manor Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13000 Springs Manor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13000 Springs Manor Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13000 Springs Manor Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13000 Springs Manor Dr has a pool.
Does 13000 Springs Manor Dr have accessible units?
No, 13000 Springs Manor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13000 Springs Manor Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13000 Springs Manor Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia