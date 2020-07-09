13000 Springs Manor Dr

Amenities

Rent or Rent to Own. Waved application fee with signing of lease. (904) 419-8422 Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Town Home/Condo in Sumerlin at Bartram park - AVAILABLE JULY 1st 2020! Luxury 2 story town home recently renovated! Sumerlin is a newer gated condominium community located on BartramPark with close proximity to entertainment, fine dining, shopping, schools, great medical facilities, and I-95. There is an onsite fitness center and resort style pool for your enjoyment! The unit has new washer and drier, new fridge and beautiful hardwood floors upstairs and downstairs. Spacious bathrooms and bedrooms. The kitchen is located downstairs and a washer and dryer is included in the rent. $45 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification and rental history verification.Please call or text 904-419-8422 to schedule up an appointment!

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5792099)