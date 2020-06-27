All apartments in Jacksonville
12996 CHETS CREEK DR S
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:20 AM

12996 CHETS CREEK DR S

12996 Chets Creek Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

12996 Chets Creek Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Amenities

Unit Amenities
cable included
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Unique to this area comes this fully furnished, modern home with all the conveniences of home. If you're in need of a temporary home while caring for loved ones visiting the Mayo, or here relocating your family to our fabulous city, this may be what you're looking for. 3 Bedrooms fully furnished, 2 full bathrooms, stocked kitchen with appliances, cookware, washer, dryer, and a home office with WIFI, printer readily available. All utilities are covered by the seller up to $200 elec and $100 water, and cable included. All you need to do is bring your clothes. Call and make your appt to view the home today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12996 CHETS CREEK DR S have any available units?
12996 CHETS CREEK DR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12996 CHETS CREEK DR S have?
Some of 12996 CHETS CREEK DR S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12996 CHETS CREEK DR S currently offering any rent specials?
12996 CHETS CREEK DR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12996 CHETS CREEK DR S pet-friendly?
No, 12996 CHETS CREEK DR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12996 CHETS CREEK DR S offer parking?
No, 12996 CHETS CREEK DR S does not offer parking.
Does 12996 CHETS CREEK DR S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12996 CHETS CREEK DR S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12996 CHETS CREEK DR S have a pool?
Yes, 12996 CHETS CREEK DR S has a pool.
Does 12996 CHETS CREEK DR S have accessible units?
No, 12996 CHETS CREEK DR S does not have accessible units.
Does 12996 CHETS CREEK DR S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12996 CHETS CREEK DR S has units with dishwashers.

