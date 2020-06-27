12996 CHETS CREEK DR S

Amenities

Unique to this area comes this fully furnished, modern home with all the conveniences of home. If you're in need of a temporary home while caring for loved ones visiting the Mayo, or here relocating your family to our fabulous city, this may be what you're looking for. 3 Bedrooms fully furnished, 2 full bathrooms, stocked kitchen with appliances, cookware, washer, dryer, and a home office with WIFI, printer readily available. All utilities are covered by the seller up to $200 elec and $100 water, and cable included. All you need to do is bring your clothes. Call and make your appt to view the home today.